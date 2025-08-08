FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Issued By Desjardins

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

FTS opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4448 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,265,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,227,000 after purchasing an additional 542,749 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,474,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,076,000 after buying an additional 603,772 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,148,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,614,000 after buying an additional 329,767 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,068,000 after acquiring an additional 612,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Fortis by 52.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,922,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

