FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Issued By Cormark

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $459.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.85 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 335.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 142.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

