FY2025 EPS Estimate for Johnson Outdoors Lifted by Analyst

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.70). The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.98 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 2.4%

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $381.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5,310.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is -34.11%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.