FY2025 EPS Estimate for Johnson Outdoors Lifted by Analyst

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.70). The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.98 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 2.4%
Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5,310.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is -34.11%.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Outdoors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.