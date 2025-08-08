FY2025 EPS Estimates for Birkenstock Increased by Analyst

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Birkenstock in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIRK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Birkenstock stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Birkenstock has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $64.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Birkenstock by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

