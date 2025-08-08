FY2025 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts Decreased by Analyst

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.79. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPC. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

