GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) versus Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Head to Head Survey

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) and Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GeneDx and Organon & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 2 6 0 2.75 Organon & Co. 1 2 2 1 2.50

GeneDx currently has a consensus price target of $101.6250, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. Organon & Co. has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.69%. Given Organon & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organon & Co. is more favorable than GeneDx.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

GeneDx has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organon & Co. has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GeneDx and Organon & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx 0.39% 16.51% 9.35% Organon & Co. 11.15% 182.69% 7.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and Organon & Co.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $362.32 million 8.34 -$52.29 million $0.05 2,119.00 Organon & Co. $6.40 billion 0.37 $864.00 million $2.69 3.38

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. Organon & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of GeneDx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Organon & Co. beats GeneDx on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

