Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,244 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

