Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) to Repurchase $300.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jones Trading cut their target price on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geo Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Geo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Geo Group stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. Geo Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $636.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geo Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

