GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wedbush

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GFS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

GlobalFoundries Trading Down 3.3%

GFS stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -153.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

