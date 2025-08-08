Graham Lilley Sells 536,428 Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) insider Graham Lilley sold 536,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.92), for a total value of £767,092.04 ($1,031,592.31).

GlobalData Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GlobalData stock opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.86) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. GlobalData Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 128 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($3.09).

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GlobalData had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DATA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GlobalData from GBX 215 ($2.89) to GBX 195 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

