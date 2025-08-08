Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – August 6th

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, Globalink Investment, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves producing or enabling renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, or geothermal power. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the clean-energy transition and support firms developing sustainable power technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 621,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,130. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 549,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Mercer International has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 622,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 7,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,986. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 million, a P/E ratio of -121.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. NWTN has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.48.

Globalink Investment (GLLIW)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Globalink Investment stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,230. Globalink Investment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTNW stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,976. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

