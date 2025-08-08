Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GGAL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 272.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

GGAL opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.1515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

