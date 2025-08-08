Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GGAL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.
GGAL opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $74.00.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.1515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
