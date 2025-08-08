Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. Hovde Group upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, Director Melinda Jo Truex bought 8,309 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $499,453.99. Following the acquisition, the director owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,235.77. The trade was a 101.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,899.52. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

