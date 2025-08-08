Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 4,088 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 811.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCMB opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

