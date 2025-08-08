Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 5,016 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 288.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,501,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 362,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,025,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after buying an additional 217,230 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,453,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after buying an additional 206,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,103.1% during the 1st quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 220,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 202,345 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

