Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 634.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1,978.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 213,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 203,555 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 254.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 550,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:AG opened at $8.74 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.90%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.