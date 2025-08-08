Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,267 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 130.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Barclays set a $128.00 price target on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:VRT opened at $139.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

