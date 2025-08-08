Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $99,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $855,512.80. The trade was a 10.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,443,742 shares of company stock valued at $395,523,885. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

