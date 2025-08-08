Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 15 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Equinix by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $779.34 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $823.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $849.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.86.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

