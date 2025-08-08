Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,748 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to October 2026 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to October 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to October 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.