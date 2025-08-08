Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJU. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJU stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1441 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

