Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,010,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 902,296 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,442,000 after purchasing an additional 595,203 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $29,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

