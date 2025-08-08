Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.