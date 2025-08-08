Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Harrow were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Harrow alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Harrow by 769.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of HROW stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. Harrow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HROW. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harrow in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Harrow in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Harrow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harrow

Harrow Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.