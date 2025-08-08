Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,454,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,266,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 488,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 443,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,050,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

