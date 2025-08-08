Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:THNR opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31. Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $28.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Profile

The Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (THNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the VettaFi Weight Loss Drug index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets that manufacture and enable GLP-1 agonist pharmaceutical businesses. THNR was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

