Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 688,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 169,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,766,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.50 million, a P/E ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.18. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

