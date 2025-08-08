Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ARM alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

ARM Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ARM stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.19. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.88. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 4.17.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.