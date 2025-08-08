Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,507,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $46.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

