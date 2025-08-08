Harbour Investments Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Theratechnologies worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 1,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Separately, Jones Trading downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

THTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17,729 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

