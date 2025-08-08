Harbour Investments Inc. Has $144,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SCHJ opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $24.86.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

