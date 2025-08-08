Harbour Investments Inc. Has $146,000 Holdings in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC – Free Report) by 3,581.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holistic Planning LLC raised its stake in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $355,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 4,696.9% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 608,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 595,896 shares during the period.

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHOC opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 million, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of -1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $57.04.

About Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF

The Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest semiconductor companies in the US equity market. SHOC was launched on Oct 6, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

