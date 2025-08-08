Harbour Investments Inc. Has $155,000 Holdings in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,360 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 732.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 623,300 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,266,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,618,622.94. The trade was a 0.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Prospect Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.29 million.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,588.0%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently -62.79%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

