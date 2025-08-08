Harbour Investments Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJR. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1184 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

