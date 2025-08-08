Harbour Investments Inc. Has $162,000 Holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) by 108.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.46% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

Shares of TBJL stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

