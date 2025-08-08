Harbour Investments Inc. Has $167,000 Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46. Honda Motor had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

