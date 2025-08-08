Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 103,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 77,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $202.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

