Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,538,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,585,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $29.03 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

