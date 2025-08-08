Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLRY opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.89. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

