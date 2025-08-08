Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $1,479,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 127.3% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

