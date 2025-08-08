Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $181.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $193.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.