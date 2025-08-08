Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 812,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,873,000 after buying an additional 67,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Generac by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 712,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $193.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $199.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

