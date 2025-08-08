Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 1,803 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after buying an additional 646,332 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 52,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $34.76 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

