Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 5,842 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 215.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 138,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.15 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

