Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2025

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTESFree Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,828,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 43,046 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

