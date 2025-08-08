Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

