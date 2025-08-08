Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 415,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.