Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

