Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

NYSE:CCL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

