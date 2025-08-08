Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBUY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IBUY opened at $71.67 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.48.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

